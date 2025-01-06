Is Australia's WTC final berth still in danger?

With a 3-1 series win against a struggling team India, the Pat Cummins-led Australia have not just clinched the Border Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years but also cemented their spot in the World Test Championship final.

The Australian side will take on South Africa, who became the first team to qualify for the coveted finals after their win against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test.

While the Proteas' trip to Lord's in June is certain, the Kangaroos have a pinch of threat for their spot. While the Proteas' trip to Lord's in June is certain, the Kangaroos have a pinch of threat for their spot.

What can stop the 2024 ODI World Champions from reigning the red-ball format?

Currently in the WTC standings, South Africa winning 7 of the 11 matches has a PCT of 66.67 percent, while the Aussies with 11 victories managed to reach 63.73 percent. Both teams are highly likely to go head-to-head at Lords for the World Test Champion title in June.

However, Sri Lanka still has a whisker of a chance to shock the mighty Australians.

The Kangaroos will meet the Lankans in a two match away Test series. But the result will not affect their chances. Nevertheless, if the Border Gavaskar Trophy winners get a penalty due to slow over rate things could go upside down.

A deduction of eight or more points in penalty could dent Australia's final hopes. Though it is unlikely to happen, there have been instances in the past where teams were deducted huge points in penalties.

During the 2023 Ashes, the Australian side was at the receiving end, where they got penalised 10 points. Pakistan too had borne the brunt of penalty as they lost six points against Bangladesh.

With that being said, Australia now have to worry about the slow-over rate more than the result during their visit to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins might skip the two-match series and Steve Smith or vice-captain Travis Head might step in his boots in the island nation.