Irfan Pathan backs this young Indian star to pip Starc's IPL auction record

Team India former player and cricket analyst Irfan Pathan on Monday backed young Indian star Rishabh Pant to break Mitchell Starc's IPL auction record of Rs 24.75 crore in the upcoming mega auctions.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the analyst wrote "Mitchell Starc’s auction record is in danger. @RishabhPant17 is ready to break it!"

The much-hyped auction is scheduled to take place in Jeddah from November 24.



Surprising many, Rishab Pant ended his long standing association with Delhi Capitals and entered the fray of 574 players across the world listed for the mega auctions.

Out of the 574, key players like Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshadeep Singh and Starc and others are enlisted. Interestingly, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi also found a place in the roaster.

Pant, coming back after a long hiatus, is making a significant impact for team India in almost all his outings. The 27-year-old player from Delhi brings in a power-hitter, Wicketkeeper, Captain and of course a lot of fan-following to any franchise that gets him.

Earlier in 2016, the Delhi-based franchise that got him for Rs 1.9 crore, retained him for Rs 8 crore and Rs 16 crore in 2018 and 2022.

Top teams including Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangaluru, Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders are keen to bring the star player into their line-up. However, the Delhi Capitals still have a Right to Match (RTM) card to use on their former captain.