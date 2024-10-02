Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan becomes first player from Mumbai to score double-ton

In a remarkable turn of events, Sarfaraz Khan went from being a substitute fielder during the India-Bangladesh test matches to scoring a double century in the Irani Cup on Wednesday.



Sarfaraz Khan who was picked in the squad for the 2-match test series against Bangladesh was released from the team on the fourth day of the second test. Though not named in the playing 11, he was used as a substitute player during the matches.

In the Irani Cup, the 26-year-old batsmen from Mumbai became the only player to score a "double-ton" in the tournament from the team.

Earlier in the day, the right-handed batter equalled the records of legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid after scoring his second century in the domestic tournament.

Banking on the half centuries of Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan went all-out against Rest of India (ROI) with a strike rate of 80.74, which included 25 fours and 4 sixes.

For ROI, Mukesh Kumar with 4 wickets was the valuable player, while Prasidh Krishna and Yash Dayal bagged two wickets each.

Score: Mumbai 522/8, Day 2 - Session 3

Watch: