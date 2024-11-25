IPL Mega Auction 2025: Top Buys, Full List of Players
Jeddah:� A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on the first day of the IPL mega auction here on Sunday with teams breaking the bank for the marquee Indian cricketers.India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as he was bought back for Rs 23.75 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.
Here is the team-wise list of the players sold by the end of the first day of the auction along with those unsold (price in INR):
Chennai Super Kings
Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore
Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore
Rachin Ravindra for Rs 4 crore
Rahul Tripathi for Rs 3.40 crore
Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 4.80 crore
Noor Ahmad for Rs 10 crore
Vijay Shankar Rs 1.20 crore
Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni.
Mumbai Indians:
Trent Boult for Rs 12.50 crore
Naman Dhir for RS 5.25 crore
Robin Minz for Rs 65 lakh
Karn Sharma for Rs. 50 lakh
Retained: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma
Rajasthan Royals:
Jofra Archer for Rs 12.50 crore
Maheesh Theekshana for Rs 4.40 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 5.25 crore
Akash Madhwal for Rs 1.20 crore
Kumar Kartikeya for Rs. 30 lakh
Retained: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma
Gujarat Titans:
Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore
Mohammed Siraj for Rs 12.25 crore
Prasidh Krishna for Rs 9.50 crore
Kagiso Rabada for Rs 10.75 crore
Nishant Sidhu Rs 30 lakh
Mahipal Lomror for Rs 1.70 crore
Kumar Kushagra for Rs 65 lakh
Anuj Rawat for Rs 30 lakh
Manav Suthar for Rs. 30 lakh
Retained: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore
Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.50 crore
Quinton de Kock for Rs 3.60 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Rs 2 crore
Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Rs 3 crore
Vaibhav Arora for Rs 1.80 crore
Mayank Markande for Rs. 30 lakh
Retained: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.
Delhi Capitals:
KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore
Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore
Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore
Harry Brook for Rs 6.25 crore
T Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore
Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh
Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh
Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.80 crore
Mohit Sharma for Rs. 2.20 crore
Retained: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel.
Punjab Kings:
Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore
Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore
Marcus Stoinis for Rs 11 crore
Glenn Maxwell for Rs 4.20 crore
Nehal Wadhera for Rs 4.20 crore
Harpreet Brar for Rs 1.50 crore
Vishnu Vinod for Rs 95 lakh
Vyshak Vijaykumar for Rs 1.80 crore
Yash Thakur for Rs. 1.80 crore
Retained: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Josh Hazlewood for RS 12.50 crore
Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore
Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore
Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore
Rasikh Salam for Rs. 6 crore
Suyash Sharma for Rs. 2.60 crore
Retained: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore
Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore
Harshal Patel for Rs 8 crore
Adam Zampa for Rs 2.40 crore
Rahul Chahar for Rs 3.20 crore
Abhinav Manohar for Rs 3.20 crore
Atharva Taide Rs 30 lakh
Simarjeet Singh for Rs. 1.5 crore
Retained: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head.
Lucknow Super Giants:
Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore
Avesh Khan for Rs 9.75 crore
David Miller for Rs 7.50 crore
Mitchell Marsh for Rs 3.40 crore
Aiden Markram for Rs 2 crore
Aryan Juyal for Rs. 30 lakh
Retained: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni.
List of unsold players with base price
David Warner (Rs 2 crore)
Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 crore)
Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2 crore)
Waqar Salamkheil (Rs 75 lakh)
Yash Dhull (Rs 30 lakh)
Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 30 lakh)
Upendra Yadav - (Rs 30 lakh)
Luvith Sisodia - (Rs 30 lakh)
Kartik Tyagi - (Rs 40 lakh)
Utkarsh Singh - (Rs 30 lakh)
Piyush Chawla - (Rs 50 lakh)
Shreyas Gopal - (Rs 30 lakh).
