IPL Mega Auction 2025: Top Buys, Full List of Players

Jeddah:� A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on the first day of the IPL mega auction here on Sunday with teams breaking the bank for the marquee Indian cricketers.India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as he was bought back for Rs 23.75 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here is the team-wise list of the players sold by the end of the first day of the auction along with those unsold (price in INR): Chennai Super Kings Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore Rachin Ravindra for Rs 4 crore Rahul Tripathi for Rs 3.40 crore Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 4.80 crore Noor Ahmad for Rs 10 crore Vijay Shankar Rs 1.20 crore Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni. Mumbai Indians: Trent Boult for Rs 12.50 crore Naman Dhir for RS 5.25 crore Robin Minz for Rs 65 lakh Karn Sharma for Rs. 50 lakh Retained: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer for Rs 12.50 crore Maheesh Theekshana for Rs 4.40 crore Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 5.25 crore Akash Madhwal for Rs 1.20 crore Kumar Kartikeya for Rs. 30 lakh Retained: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore Mohammed Siraj for Rs 12.25 crore Prasidh Krishna for Rs 9.50 crore Kagiso Rabada for Rs 10.75 crore Nishant Sidhu Rs 30 lakh Mahipal Lomror for Rs 1.70 crore Kumar Kushagra for Rs 65 lakh Anuj Rawat for Rs 30 lakh Manav Suthar for Rs. 30 lakh Retained: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.50 crore Quinton de Kock for Rs 3.60 crore Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Rs 2 crore Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Rs 3 crore Vaibhav Arora for Rs 1.80 crore Mayank Markande for Rs. 30 lakh Retained: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh. Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore Harry Brook for Rs 6.25 crore T Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.80 crore Mohit Sharma for Rs. 2.20 crore Retained: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel. Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore Marcus Stoinis for Rs 11 crore Glenn Maxwell for Rs 4.20 crore Nehal Wadhera for Rs 4.20 crore Harpreet Brar for Rs 1.50 crore Vishnu Vinod for Rs 95 lakh Vyshak Vijaykumar for Rs 1.80 crore Yash Thakur for Rs. 1.80 crore Retained: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood for RS 12.50 crore Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore Rasikh Salam for Rs. 6 crore Suyash Sharma for Rs. 2.60 crore Retained: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore Harshal Patel for Rs 8 crore Adam Zampa for Rs 2.40 crore Rahul Chahar for Rs 3.20 crore Abhinav Manohar for Rs 3.20 crore Atharva Taide Rs 30 lakh Simarjeet Singh for Rs. 1.5 crore Retained: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head. Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore Avesh Khan for Rs 9.75 crore David Miller for Rs 7.50 crore Mitchell Marsh for Rs 3.40 crore Aiden Markram for Rs 2 crore Aryan Juyal for Rs. 30 lakh Retained: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni. List of unsold players with base price David Warner (Rs 2 crore) Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 crore) Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2 crore) Waqar Salamkheil (Rs 75 lakh) Yash Dhull (Rs 30 lakh) Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 30 lakh) Upendra Yadav - (Rs 30 lakh) Luvith Sisodia - (Rs 30 lakh) Kartik Tyagi - (Rs 40 lakh) Utkarsh Singh - (Rs 30 lakh) Piyush Chawla - (Rs 50 lakh) Shreyas Gopal - (Rs 30 lakh).



