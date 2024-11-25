IPL auctions: From Warner to Chawla, these popular players remained unsold!

The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that were held in Jeddah on Sunday (Day 1) saw record breaking bids for India stars Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, who were sold for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 27 crore and 26.75 crore respectively.

Apart from the top bids for expected players, there were also some shocks to popular players, who remained unsold. As the event is headed to the second and final day, here is a full list of players who remained unsold on Day 1.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerged as the franchise with the highest unused purse after the first day with Rs 30.65 crore left in funds, While Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) almost drained its purse on the first day, and now set to enter the second day with just Rs 5.15 crore.

The highly anticipated tournament, will be held next year from March 14 to May 25, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced.