IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Drops Big Hint on Retention of Players

Despite Rumours emerging about the players that will be retained for the IPL 2025, IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have dropped a big hint about the retention of two players.

Titans, who had a tough outing in the 2024 season, have posted three pictures of Shubhman Gill and Rashid Khan on X with the caption, "All over the opponents like a Shub-Rash." This post may suggest that these are the two players that Gujarat Titans will retain.

All over the opponents like a Shub-Rash 💙#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/Eb1ru2pRjG — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) October 23, 2024

Shubman Gill was made the captain of the franchise after Hardik Pandya moved to Mumbai Indians last year. In the 2024 season, he scored 426 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.72 and a strike rate of 147.40.

Earlier, Rashid Khan was linked to five-time champions Mumbai Indians but with the post, we may see him again in the Gujarat Titans jersey. Rashid had an average IPL 2024 season as he managed only to pick 10 wickets in 12 matches.



A mega auction will be held before the IPL 2025 and as per the updated rules for retention set by IPL Governing Council, franchises will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players.