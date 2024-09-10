Internet ablaze with pictures, videos from Shubman Gill's birthday party

Shubman Gill, the Indian white-ball vice-captain set the internet ablaze with his birthday celebrations. The cricketer, who turned 25 on Monday threw a party to friends and teammates in Bengaluru.

Videos and pictures from the party were all over the internet.

Indian star players including Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were present at the party, with Ishan Kishan stealing all the limelight. The players wrapped their Duleep Trophy matches for their respective teams on Monday morning before joining the party.

The right-handed batter cut a special birthday cake with his signature celebration avatar on top of it. Shubman also donned a singer for a while and sang with his friends.

After making his debut in 2019, Gill made many records including the youngest to score an ODI double hundred and youngest player to score centuries in all formats making him one of India's prominent all-format players.�



Fans and experts will be looking for his top performance in the upcoming 2-match test series against Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier named the 16-member squad for the first match at Chennai.�