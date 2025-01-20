Injury woes threaten Australia ahead of Champions Trophy!

Australia suffered a big blow ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and the ICC Champions Trophy as stand-in captain Steve Smith endured an elbow injury.

However, the latest injury is not as critical as before. According to Cricket.com.au, the premier batter is consulting a specialist in Sydney and the outcome would decide his joining the Test squad.

Smith would stand-in for Pat Cummins, who is taking a break owing to personal commitments. The 35-year-old batter has an old relationship with elbow injuries. He had a surgery on his right arm elbow in 2019 due to a similar issue.

Throwing in the field during last week's rain-hit Big Bash league match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder at the SCG, Smith sustained the scare.

🚨Not the news the Aussie Men's Test side wanted: Stand-in skipper Steve Smith has sustained an elbow injury ahead of the Sri Lanka tour Details: https://t.co/VzLdLotfvk pic.twitter.com/qzksmpA8bq

A majority of the Australian Test squad members are getting familiar with typically low and spin-favoured Lankan pitches at the ICC Academy in Dubai.



Wheather Smith would travel to Dubai for the practice camp or directly to Sri Lanka would be finalised once his injury is examined.

Moreover, Matthew Kuhnemann, the left-arm spinner is also in doubt for the Test series as he suffered a broken thumb.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins' availability for next month's Champions Trophy would depend on his ankle injury that he sustained during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. "He will seek specialist rehabilitation advice this week and is likely to require a period of physical preparation and recovery. National selection panel will continue to monitor his recovery leading into the Champions Trophy," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

In the worst case scenario, Travis Head as designated vice-captain might take over the leadership role in Sri Lanka.