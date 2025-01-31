Inglis' Family Affair : The "Mom" vs. "Mum" Mystery

"It's always nice to have your family around. M-m and Dad made a quick bash," he said to the broadcaster. However, it sparked a light-hearted debate among fans and commentators alike: Did he say 'mom' or 'mum'?

Nikul Shah, an Indian cricket enthusiast now living in Australia for years, and following the Test match on TV, provided some insight. "Inglis was born in the UK and now lives in Australia, where children say 'Mum'," he explained from Melbourne. "Even my daughter, Ruhi, calls her mother 'Mum'," he added.

Incidentally, Nikul's mother, Shalini Shah, is also in Australia. "But I call my mother 'Mummy'," Nikul noted with a chuckle.

To clear any confusion, Cricket Australia (CA) Media Manager, Cole Hitchcock, later confirmed from Galle that Inglis indeed meant 'mum.'

Jos Inglis' debut was not only a personal milestone but also a heartwarming family affair, adding a memorable chapter to his cricketing journey.