Inglis' Family Affair : The "Mom" vs. "Mum" Mystery
Jos Inglis couldn't hide his joy when his parents, Martin and Sarah, were present in Sri Lanka to witness his debut Test match. Inglis made an immediate impact, scoring a 4-run boundary off the very first ball he faced. To make the moment even more special, he went on to register a century in the presence of his proud parents.
"It's always nice to have your family around. M-m and Dad made a quick bash," he said to the broadcaster. However, it sparked a light-hearted debate among fans and commentators alike: Did he say 'mom' or 'mum'?
Nikul Shah, an Indian cricket enthusiast now living in Australia for years, and following the Test match on TV, provided some insight. "Inglis was born in the UK and now lives in Australia, where children say 'Mum'," he explained from Melbourne. "Even my daughter, Ruhi, calls her mother 'Mum'," he added.
Incidentally, Nikul's mother, Shalini Shah, is also in Australia. "But I call my mother 'Mummy'," Nikul noted with a chuckle.
To clear any confusion, Cricket Australia (CA) Media Manager, Cole Hitchcock, later confirmed from Galle that Inglis indeed meant 'mum.'
Jos Inglis' debut was not only a personal milestone but also a heartwarming family affair, adding a memorable chapter to his cricketing journey.
