India's Sumit Nagal to compete in World Tennis League

Abu Dhabi: India's top singles player Sumit Nagal will feature in the upcoming World Tennis League which will have many global stars such as world number five Daniil Medvedev and women's US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, the organisers announced on Friday.



It is not yet known which team Nagal, ranked 83 in the world, would play for in the League, scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22.

The WTL features two Olympic gold medallists, five Grand Slam champions, six of the top 12 male players, and six of the top 10 female players, including world No. 1 and French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova and women's doubles Paris Olympics gold medallist Jasmine Paolini will make their debut.

Medvedev, world number six Andrey Rublev, who were part of the WTL 2023 title-winning team Eagles, will compete again along with 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7), Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8) and Casper Ruud (Men's World No. 9).