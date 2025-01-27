India's largest cricket stadium to come at this Andhra Pradesh city?

With a staggering capacity of 1,32,000 the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmadabad is not just the country's but the largest stadium in the world.

However, the stadium is set to lose its tag. Positively though, the tag is not going out of India. But it's not Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru that set its eyes on becoming a city with the largest stadium.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) had unveiled plans to construct a stadium with a budget of approximately Rs 800 crore in Amaravati, according to reports.

The board had already requested 60 acre land from the state government for the project, which would be ready to host the 2029 National Games.

Assistance for the construction would be sought from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in addition to locally raising funds.

Moreover, ACA plans to upgrade the Visakhapatnam Stadium with advanced facilities to host IPL matches. The authorities are also planning to set up three cricket academies one each in North Coastal AP, Vijayawada and Rayalaseema.

The board aims to produce at least 15 players from the state to play in the IPL within the next two years.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cricket Association is also planning to make a stadium that would accommodate over 1 lakh spectators. On the other hand, the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia is the second largest stadium in the world with 1,00,024 capacity.