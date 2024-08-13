India’s cricket craze stumps other sports

The adage ‘Cricket is not simply a sport but a religion in India’ is one that is familiar to every Indian. However, this recognition is almost invisible when it comes to other sports. Cricket often gets the spotlight and overshadows the commendable contributions made by other sports and athletes. From Neeraj Chopra winning a Gold (Tokyo Olympics 2020) and Silver medal (Paris Olympics 2024) to Dutee Chand winning laurels for her record-breaking sprints, and Saina Nehwal, former world





The Maharashtra government’s cash rewards for its state cricketers after the T20 World Cup 2024 win invited criticism from several prominent Indian sportspersons who complained that cricket gets maximum adulation and rewards. They pointed out that athletes from other sports too deserve due respect, rewards, and recognition.



Shuttle Service



Kashyap Parupalli, former Indian badminton player, Coach at Gopichand Academy and the National team, Common-wealth Games (2014), Gold medalist says, “I want badminton to flourish just like cricket.” He feels the Badminton federation needs to learn a thing or two from the BCCI, the way it has managed to place cricket among the Indian populace. Kashyap says, “It’s not people’s fault if other sports like badminton or hockey don’t seem to be getting the limelight. People have less time for leisure, how does one make this short span worthy enough for them?” Many parents feel that the world of sports is a risky gambit. “If you become an average engineer, you will get a job and you are sorted, even an average cricketer or an IPL one-timer can make a superb living,” says Kashyap.



Reward Ratio



Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) have been instrumental in nurturing top sportspersons. Being part of Indian Oil since 2005, Kashyap believes he is blessed.

“This helps one live a very average, basic middle-class life. But that too is a risk.” He worries about how all sportspersons would reach the very pinnacle of success to even think of a decent life. “Comparing Cricket with any other sport in terms of engagement or reach. We can’t even talk about it. It’s simply too far away” says Kashyap.



Lack of Recognition



Sangram Singh, an international wrestler, MMA fighter and motivational speaker is a popular face on TV shows. He says, “Earlier people did not know me for wrestling but due to reality shows that I participated in. Today, everyone knows a Neeraj Chopra or a Vinesh Phogat.” These names have gained some recognition due to major sporting events like the Olympics, but this isn’t always the case. He recalls how during one of the World Cup matches Neeraj Chopra was cheering in the crowds. It was only later when he took it to his IG account that people noticed it.

Shashwat Shukla, India’s fastest barefoot runner, and a fitness coach says, “Today if you ask anyone on the Indian cricket team, they would know the names of all players. But do they even know the names of a handful of players from the Indian Hockey team?”



Vernon Lobo, Hon. Treasurer of the Mumbai Hockey Association says, "All those interested in other sports too, should be encouraged especially at the grassroot level". He adds, "Barring Odisha and Punjab for Hockey along with Haryana for Wrestling and Boxing, other states still need better implementation and improvement in terms of infrastructure, equipment, and an overall boost." Sangaram opines that since the Hockey team has won the bronze for India. Perhaps some Indians may recognize one or two like Harmanpreet Singh.





Beyond Sixes



Dhruv Singh, BCCI certified coach & Head coach at Croire Cricket Club asks, “Why are we not happy when we lose a Cricket World Cup final?” He shares that this is because we have set the bar so high for cricket that we feel and believe we are the best and should be winning every tournament. He says perhaps a similar approach should be for other sports as well. “It is true that we are not a sporting country. Sports is just a hobby, especially from the perspective of parents,” Dhruv says.

Dhruv Singh, BCCI certified coach & Head coach at Croire Cricket Club asks, "Why are we not happy when we lose a Cricket World Cup final?" He shares that this is because we have set the bar so high for cricket that we feel and believe we are the best and should be winning every tournament. He says perhaps a similar approach should be for other sports as well. "It is true that we are not a sporting country. Sports is just a hobby, especially from the perspective of parents," Dhruv says.

He points out how today a Rohit Sharma would be a much more popular star than a Harmanpreet Singh despite the two being equally prolific players. This vast difference in recognition is "unfortunate." He says, "When we see Neeraj Chopra bag a gold or silver, we know there will be more javelin stars in the future." Many athletes say that a lot of talent gets strangled at the village level itself due to a lack of opportunities and facilities. However, in terms of cities and big towns, Kashyap Parupalli says, "Every residential complex has badminton courts, infrastructure is very much present. But how does one take it up from there?"

Cricket may have an added layer of appreciation which it has earned over the decades. Perhaps, it’s time for not just Cricket but every other sport in India to reach greater heights in terms of engagement, recognition, and rewards!

