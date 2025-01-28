Indian voice joins Warne-Murali Trophy Commentary Team

The highly anticipated two-Test Warne-Murali Trophy series between Sri Lanka and Australia is set to begin on Wednesday, and the excitement just got bigger with the news of the commentary panel exclusively obtained by this Reporter. In a delightful surprise, the panel includes Laxman Sivaramakrishnan from India, bringing a unique perspective to the mix alongside the expected Sri Lankan and Australian commentators.

The panel features seasoned commentators Roshan Abeysinghe, Farvees Mahroof, and Russel Arnold from Sri Lanka, and Simon Katich and Adam Collins representing the Australian side. Tom Moody was also approached, but due to his commitment to league matches in the UAE, he politely declined.

These commentators bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table. Roshan Abeysinghe, known for his extensive experience covering Sri Lankan cricket, will be a familiar voice to fans. Farvees Mahroof, a former Sri Lankan all-rounder, and Russell Arnold, with his batting expertise, complete the trio of Sri Lankan commentators.

Representing India and Australia, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, renowned for his spinning prowess, will add depth to the commentary team. Simon Katich, a former Australian batsman, and Adam Collins, a respected cricket journalist and broadcaster, bring a diverse range of views and insights to the panel.

With such an impressive lineup of commentators, fans can expect detailed analysis, interesting anecdotes, and comprehensive coverage of the Warne-Murali Trophy series. The first Test match will commence on Wednesday, and the second Test is scheduled to follow from February 6 to 10.

As both teams prepare for this exciting contest, the commentary panel promises to enhance the viewing experience with their expert opinions and engaging commentary.