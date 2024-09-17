Indian Hockey team makes history as they clinch 5th Asian Champions Trophy title

Hyderabad: Indian Men's Hockey Team successfully defended the title as they clinched a record-breaking fifth Asian Champions Trophy title on Tuesday against China.



With a hard-fought 1-0 victory over China in the finals, team India have not only retained their crown from last year but also solidified their position as the most successful team in the tournament's history.

The final face-off carried off intensely for 50 minutes before the Indian Star Jugraj Singh smashed a goal to seal the victory.