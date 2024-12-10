Indian Fan Ejected for Sandpaper Incident at Adelaide Test

ADELAIDE: During the Test match between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, an Indian fan was removed from the stadium for waving a piece of sandpaper. The fan's action referred to the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal involving Australian players. Security officials promptly escorted the fan out of the stands amid mixed reactions from the crowd.

The incident occurred during a heated match, and the fan's attempt to remind the Australian crowd of their past controversy led to a swift response from the security personnel, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding the issue.

The name of the Indian fan who was ejected from the stadium for waving sandpaper during the India vs Australia Test match in Adelaide has not been disclosed in the available reports.

The teams will next face off at the Gabba in Brisbane, with both looking to gain an upper hand in the series.