Indian dressing room erupts with joy as tailenders rescue team from follow-on danger

Animated scenes erupted in the Indian dressing room during the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the tailenders saved the team from an eminent follow-on danger.



Dominant Australia with a solid 445 runs on the board, started their attack with the ball aggressively as India collapsed to 51/4 at stumps on Day 3.





More than winning the match, escaping the follow-on was looking like a herculean task for the Indian team at one point. KL Rahul and Jadeja put up gritty effort as they scored fifties to help India escape the follow-on woe, however, Bumrah and Akash Deep's valiant 39-run partnership emerged more crucial to force the hosts to come out to bat one more time at the Gabba.

Out of the 39 runs, Jasprit Bumrah scored 10 off 27, while Akash Deep amassed 27 off 31 deliveries.

Both Bumrah and Akash hit the ball into the stands as they targeted the Australian captain, both hit one six each, while Akash scored 2 additional boundaries as well.



Once the team crossed the 246-run mark brushing off the follow-on danger, Gautam Gambhir roared from the dressing room, while energetic Virat Kohli was seen giving hi-fi's, he was also awestruck to witness Akash Deep's slogging.