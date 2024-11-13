Indian batters can't stand up to Aussie pacers, says former Australia player

Sydney: Former captain Aaron Finch believes Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey will be crucial in determining the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while retired wicketkeeper Brad Haddin predicts that Indian batters will struggle against the Australian pacers.

Haddin reckons the fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlwood would trouble the Indian batters on bouncy pitches.

"I don't think that the Indian batters are going to stand up to our quicks," Haddin.

India are likely be without the services of skipper Rohit Sharma in the series opener at Perth, starting November 22.

In Rohit's absence, either KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwarn will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will be playing his first series in Australia.

Jaiswal has quickly established himself as one of the fiercest Test openers in recent times. In just 14 games, he has amassed 1,407 runs at an impressive average of 56.28, including three centuries, eight fifties, and a highest score of 214 not out.

But Haddin is not sure how the youngster would negotiate the bouncy track that awaits India at Perth.

"I know Jaiswal is a really good player, but he hasn't come out and seen Australia before, so I'm not sure whether he is going to handle the bounce. Opening in Perth is hard work," Haddin said.�

Wicketkeepers have the ability to shift momentum�

Finch feels the two wicketkeepers have the ability to shift the momentum in their team's favour in the event of a top-order collapse.

