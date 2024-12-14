India wins the toss and bowls first in the third cricket test against Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third cricket test against Australia at the Gabba on Saturday.“It’s overcast. A little bit of grass and it looks a little soft as well and try and see what we can do with the ball up-front,” Sharma said.India made two changes — Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep are back in the side, replacing Harshit Rana and Ravichandran Ashwin.Australia earlier said Josh Hazlewood would return to the starting X1 for the Brisbane test after missing Adelaide with a side strain. Fellow fast bowler Scott Boland was the man dropped in the only change for Australia.India won the first test by 295 runs at Perth, Western Australia while Australia came back to win the second day-night test in Adelaide by 10 wickets.___Lineups:Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, 6 Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.