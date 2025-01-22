India vs England: England Bowled Out for 132 in 1st T20I at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: The highly anticipated five-match T20I series between India and England began at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, with India winning the toss and electing to field first. Suryakumar Yadav’s team faced off against Jos Buttler-led England in what promised to be an intense opening clash of the series.

England's innings wrapped up at 132 in the final over (20), with the visitors managing a modest run rate of 6.60. Despite brief partnerships in the middle overs, India’s disciplined bowling attack kept the English batters under constant pressure. The last five overs yielded just 33 runs for the loss of four wickets.

The final wicket came when Mark Wood was run out by Sanju Samson for 1, leaving England all out with one ball remaining in their innings. Earlier, Adil Rashid dismissed Hardik Pandya, dealing a critical blow to the lower order.

By choosing to field first, India sought to exploit favorable conditions under the lights. The move paid off as bowlers capitalized on early breakthroughs and kept England's scoring in check.

The chase now awaits the Men in Blue, with a target of 133 runs to take the lead in this high-stakes series. Stay tuned for live updates and post-match analysis.