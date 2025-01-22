India vs England: A Triumphant Victory for Team India

Kolkata: Team India delivered a masterclass performance in the 1st T20I against England at Eden Gardens, securing a commanding 7-wicket victory with 43 balls to spare. Both with the ball and the bat, the Men in Blue showcased their dominance, leaving the visitors spellbound with their classic display of gameplay.

Electing to bowl first, India’s disciplined bowling attack restricted England to a modest 132 all out in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh were the standout performers, dismantling England’s lineup with timely breakthroughs.

India comfortably chased the target of 133, reaching 133/3 in just 12.5 overs. The star of the innings was Abhishek Sharma, who unleashed a blistering knock of 79 runs off just 34 balls. His power-hitting and stroke play left England’s bowlers searching for answers.