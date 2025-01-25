India vs England, 2nd T20I Live: India 146/8 in 16.6 overss

Updates:

Wicket Alert: Arshdeep Singh OUT!

Arshdeep Singh is caught by Jofra Archer off Rashid’s bowling for 6 runs from 4 balls, with a strike rate of 150.

India are now 146/8 in 16.6 overs, needing 20 runs from 18 balls. With just 2 wickets remaining, the required run rate is manageable at 6.67, but England are closing in on victory. India will need a miracle to pull this off from here!









End of Over 16: India 145/7 (Target: 166)

India has managed to reach 145/7 after 16 overs, needing 21 runs from 24 balls. The required run rate has dropped to 5.25, and with 3 wickets in hand, India still has a chance to pull off a thrilling finish.

Tilak Varma (38*) has been the key to India’s fightback, and he’ll need support from the tailenders to get the remaining runs. England will be looking to close the game, but India is far from giving up.

India need 23 runs in 25 balls

India need 28 runs in 27 balls

Wicket Alert: Axar Patel OUT!

Axar Patel is caught by Duckett off Livingstone’s bowling for just 2 runs from 3 balls, with a strike rate of 66.66. Livingstone’s gamble pays off as India’s seventh wicket falls.

India are now 126/7 in 14.5 overs, needing 40 runs from 31 balls. The required run rate climbs to 7.74, and with just 3 wickets in hand, the pressure is mounting. England are on top, but India will keep fighting until the end.

End of Over 14: India 119/6 (Target: 166)

India reaches 119/6 after 14 overs, needing 47 runs from 36 balls. The required run rate has increased slightly to 7.83.

With only 4 wickets remaining, India’s hopes rest on the shoulders of Tilak Varma (38*) to lead the charge. England will be keen to get the remaining wickets and close out the game. This is still anyone’s match!

Wicket Alert: Washington Sundar OUT!

Washington Sundar’s gritty innings comes to an end as he’s bowled out by Carse for 26 runs off 19 balls, including 3 boundaries and 1 six. His strike rate was an impressive 136.84.

India now find themselves at 116/6 in 13.4 overs, needing 50 runs from 38 balls. The required run rate remains under control at 7.89, but with only 4 wickets in hand, the task is becoming tougher with each passing over.

Score: India’s chase is well and truly alive, with 113/5 after 13 overs. They need 53 runs from 42 balls, and the required run rate stands at a manageable 7.57.

Washington Sundar (25 off 17 balls, 3x4, 1x6) and Tilak Varma (38 off 31 balls, 2x4, 3x6) have been steady, providing a solid partnership. Mark Wood (3-0-28-1) and Jamie Overton (2-0-14-1) have been the key bowlers for England, but India’s lower order is responding with intent.

India’s chances of victory look strong with this partnership still at the crease.

End of Over 13: India 113/5 (Target: 166)

India has gathered momentum, reaching 113/5 after 13 overs. They now need 53 runs from 42 balls, with the required run rate dropping to 7.57.

The current run rate is an impressive 8.69, and the last 5 overs have produced 42 runs for the loss of just one wicket at 8.40. With the chase back on track, India's win probability has surged to 79.50%, while England's chances stand at just 20.50%.

The game is shifting in India's favor, but they must maintain the momentum and avoid any more setbacks in these final overs.

Mid-Over Update: India 105/5 (Target: 166)

India crosses the 100-run mark in 12.4 overs, bringing the equation to 61 runs needed from 44 balls. The current run rate is 8.28, and the required rate closely matches at 8.31, keeping the contest evenly poised.

The last five overs have yielded 39 runs for the loss of two wickets at a rate of 7.80. While India has regained some momentum, they’ll need to sustain this pace and avoid further setbacks to edge closer to victory. England remains vigilant in their defense of the target.

End of Over 12: India 95/5 (Target: 166)

India picks up the pace, adding 13 runs in the 12th over to reach 95/5. The required run rate drops slightly to 8.88, with 71 runs needed from 48 balls.

The pressure remains on, but this over provides a glimmer of hope. A couple more productive overs like this could bring the chase back on track. England, however, will aim to keep the breakthroughs coming to maintain their grip on the game.

End of Over 11: India 82/5 (Target: 166)

India adds just 3 runs in the 11th over, moving to 82/5. The required run rate now rises to 9.33, with 84 runs needed from 54 balls.

England continues to tighten the screws with disciplined bowling, leaving India in a tough spot. A solid partnership is urgently needed to keep the chase alive. The game is tilting further in England's favor as the pressure mounts on India’s lower order.

Midway Update: India 79/5 (Target: 166)

After 10 overs, India find themselves in a challenging position at 79/5, needing 87 runs from 60 balls. The current run rate has slipped to 7.90, while the required rate climbs to 8.70.

The last five overs yielded just 28 runs for the loss of 3 wickets, highlighting England's dominance in the middle phase. India must stabilize and inject momentum into the innings if they hope to chase down this target. The next few overs will be crucial to their chances.

Wicket Alert: Hardik Pandya OUT!

Craig Overton strikes on his very first ball! Hardik Pandya’s attempt to accelerate ends in disappointment as he edges to keeper Phil Salt. Hardik departs for 7 runs off 6 balls, including a solitary boundary, with a strike rate of 116.66.

India are now 78/5 in 9.1 overs, needing 88 runs off 65 balls. With half the side back in the pavilion, the pressure is squarely on the lower middle order to steer India’s chase. England firmly in control at this stage!

End of Over 9: India 78/4 (Target: 166)

India reaches 78/4 after 9 overs, requiring 88 runs from 66 balls. The current run rate has dipped slightly, but the required rate remains manageable at 8.00.

With six wickets in hand, India will need a steady partnership to anchor the chase and capitalize in the middle overs. England continues to apply pressure with disciplined bowling and fielding. This match is finely balanced!

Wicket Alert: Dhruv Jurel OUT!

India lose another wicket as Dhruv Jurel mistimes a pull shot off Carse, sending it straight to Rehan Ahmed at short midwicket. Jurel departs for 4 runs off 5 balls with a strike rate of 80.

Carse is having an excellent outing, contributing with both bat and ball. India are now 66/4 in 7.4 overs, needing 100 runs off 74 balls. The required run rate climbs to 8.10, and the pressure is mounting on the middle order to stabilize the chase.

After 7 overs: India: 63/3

Runs Needed: 103 from 78 balls

Current RR: 9.00

Required RR: 7.92

The last 5 overs have been moderately productive with 46 runs scored at a run rate of 9.20, but the loss of key wickets keeps the match evenly poised. With a stable partnership, India can tilt the game in their favor, but England's bowlers are applying consistent pressure.

Forecaster's View: India still has a strong chance, but they'll need to pace the innings carefully while minimizing risks. The upcoming overs will be critical to determine the direction of this chase.

Wicket Alert: Suryakumar Yadav OUT!

Big blow for India as Suryakumar Yadav plays on to his stumps off Carse. The Chepauk crowd falls silent as SKY departs after a quickfire 12 runs from 7 balls, including 3 boundaries, with a strike rate of 171.42.

India are now 58/3 in 5.4 overs, chasing 166. They need 108 runs off 86 balls, with the required run rate at 7.53. The current run rate of 10.23 keeps them in the game, but they’ll need to stabilize after losing three key wickets early.

End of Over 5: India 51/2 (Current RR: 10.20, Required RR: 7.66)

India accelerates in the 5th over, adding 17 runs to the total and boosting their current run rate to an impressive 10.20. With 115 runs needed off 90 balls, the required run rate has dropped to 7.66. The partnership is beginning to look solid, giving India momentum in this chase of 166

End of Over 4: India 34/2 (Current RR: 8.50, Required RR: 8.25)

India's chase continues at a steady pace, with 34 runs on the board from 4 overs. The required run rate is slightly lower at 8.25, and the current rate of 8.50 keeps the pressure on. India need 132 runs from the remaining 96 balls to win the 2nd T20I and level the series.

Wicket Alert: Sanju Samson OUT!

Sanju Samson’s innings is cut short as he is caught by Carse off Jofra Archer’s delivery. Samson departs for 5 runs from 7 balls, struggling to find the boundary with a strike rate of 71.42. India are now 19/2 after 2.3 overs, chasing a target of 166. They need 147 runs from 105 balls to stay in the game.

Wicket Alert: Abhishek Sharma OUT!

Abhishek Sharma's explosive start comes to an end as he’s trapped LBW by Mark Wood. The nip-backer at 92mph/148kph crashed into his pads, and despite a quick chat with Sanju Samson, Abhishek decided to review, but the on-field decision stands. Sharma departs for 12 runs from 6 balls, including 3 boundaries, with a strike rate of 200. India now 13/1, chasing 165.

End of Over 1: IND 13/0 (CRR: 13.00, RRR: 8.05) - Need 153 runs from 114 balls

India gets off to a strong start, scoring 13 runs in the first over with Abhishek Sharma playing an aggressive role, hitting 3 boundaries for 12 runs. Sanju Samson is at the crease with him, scoring 1 from 1 ball. England's Jofra Archer bowled the first over, giving away 13 runs without taking a wicket. India has a steady run rate so far but needs to maintain this momentum to chase down the target of 153.

Chennai: India has once again opted to field first in the 2nd T20I against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams have made changes to their lineups, and the stage is set for another thrilling encounter.

__________________________________________________________________________

England’s innings wraps up at 165/9 after 20 overs, with a final run rate of 8.25. Despite some late hitting from Brydon Carse and Adil Rashid, India’s bowlers maintained control and picked up regular wickets to restrict the visitors.

Hardik Pandya picks up the wicket of Adil Rashid, dismissing him for 10 off 11 balls as England falls to 157/9 in the penultimate over

A huge mix-up in the middle sees Brydon Carse run out for a quick-fire 31 off 17 balls, leaving England at 142/8 in the 17th over.

Varun Chakravarthy strikes again, cleaning up Jamie Overton to leave England at 136/7 after 16 overs. The mystery spinner continues to bamboozle the English batters. Abhishek Sharma joins the wicket-takers for India, dismissing Jamie Smith and pushing England further into trouble at 104/6 in the 13th over.

Axar Patel claims his second wicket, dismissing Liam Livingstone for 13 off 14 balls. England finds themselves in trouble at 91/5 in the 12th over as the Indian bowlers dominate the proceedings.

A big moment for India, Axar Patel removes the in-form Jos Buttler as England ends the 9th over at 74/3. The Indian bowlers have kept things tight despite Buttler's aggressive knocks.

India's Axar Patel, right, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after the dismissal of England's captain Jos Buttler during the second T20 cricket match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. PTI

India strikes again as Varun Chakravarthy outfoxes Harry Brook, bowling him for 13 off 8 balls. England is now 59/3 in the 7th over, and the momentum is tilting heavily towards India.

Local hero Washington Sundar makes an immediate impact, dismissing Ben Duckett with his very first ball, leaving England at 26/2 in the 4th over.

England has moved to 26/1 at the end of the third over, thanks to a counter-attacking display by captain Jos Buttler. The current run rate stands at 8.66, with Buttler looking dangerous at the crease.

At the end of the second over, England has been restricted to 10/1 with a current run rate of 5.00. India’s bowlers have maintained control, keeping the pressure on the English batters after an early breakthrough.

England is off to a cautious start after losing an early wicket in the 2nd T20I against India. At the end of the first over, England stands at 8/1, with a current run rate of 8.00.

Suryakumar Yadav (India): "Looks like a good track, with a little bit of dew expected later on. We want to stick to the basics and maintain the same approach as the last game. Fielding has been a big focus for us, and it’s something that brings the team together." India has made two changes, with Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel replacing Reddy and Rinku Singh. Jos Buttler (England): "We would have liked to bowl first, but we’re ready to adapt and perform. The guys are relaxed and looking forward to this game. We aim to be more aggressive and assess the conditions quickly." England also has two changes: Jamie Smith makes his debut as Jacob Bethell is unwell, and Brydon Carse comes in for Gus Atkinson. India leads the five-match T20I series 1-0 after their commanding performance in the opener. With both teams adjusting their lineups, the focus will be on adapting to the conditions and executing their strategies effectively.

