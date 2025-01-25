India vs England, 2nd T20I: Live Cricket Updates from Chennai

Chennai: India has once again opted to field first in the 2nd T20I against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both teams have made changes to their lineups, and the stage is set for another thrilling encounter.

Suryakumar Yadav (India): "Looks like a good track, with a little bit of dew expected later on. We want to stick to the basics and maintain the same approach as the last game. Fielding has been a big focus for us, and it’s something that brings the team together." India has made two changes, with Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel replacing Reddy and Rinku Singh.

Jos Buttler (England): "We would have liked to bowl first, but we’re ready to adapt and perform. The guys are relaxed and looking forward to this game. We aim to be more aggressive and assess the conditions quickly." England also has two changes: Jamie Smith makes his debut as Jacob Bethell is unwell, and Brydon Carse comes in for Gus Atkinson.

India leads the five-match T20I series 1-0 after their commanding performance in the opener. With both teams adjusting their lineups, the focus will be on adapting to the conditions and executing their strategies effectively.

England is off to a cautious start after losing an early wicket in the 2nd T20I against India. At the end of the second over, England stands at 8/1, with a current run rate of 8.00.