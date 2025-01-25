India vs England, 2nd T20I: India Wins by 2 Wickets in Thrilling Chase

What a rollercoaster of emotions witnessed in Chennai. India has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in this T20I series, but the match was anything but straightforward. From breathtaking moments to nail-biting finishes, this was cricket at its finest.

India started their chase with sheer pace, both in terms of batting and the bowling speeds from England. The crowd was on its feet as the Indian batsmen chased the target with intent, but there were set back with regular wickets falling at crucial junctures. Samson, Abhishek, Suryakumar, and Jurel all came and went, leaving the Indian chase hanging by a thread.

That’s when, Tilak Varma enters. With wickets tumbling around him, Tilak decided to take a more cautious approach. His maturity under pressure was evident as he played the innings. Ravi Bishnoi also played a couple of crucial shots, especially the twin fours that pushed India closer to victory.

In the end, India managed to pull off an incredible win, proving once again that in T20 cricket, nothing is ever over until it’s over. A thrilling chase, a stunning finish, and India now stand 2-0 up in the five match T20I series.

The next match is on 28th January 2025 in Rajkot.