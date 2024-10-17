India tottering at 34/6 at lunch against New Zealand on Day 2

Bengaluru: India were tottering at 34 for six at lunch on the second day of the rain-affected opening Test against New Zealand, here on Thursday.



India's top order was blown away in the first hour's play by the Kiwi seamers, who returned after a rain intervention to prise out the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal (13).

Rohit Sharma (2) was cleaned up by Tim Southee, while the young William O'Rourke had Virat Kohli (0) bounced out, caught at leg gully.

Sarfaraz Khan (0) could last only three balls, while KL Rahul (0) faced six.

Rishabh Pant did well to reach 15 not out but Ravindra Jadeja (0) fell at the stroke of lunch.

Brief scores: India 34/6 in 23.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 13, Rishabh Pant 15 not out; Tim Southee 1/8, Matt Henry 2/12, William O'Rourke 3/13) vs New Zealand.�