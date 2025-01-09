India shuttler Prannoy loses in second round of Malaysia Open

Kuala Lumpur: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy's valiant fight ended in a narrow loss to China's Li SHi Feng in the men's singles second round at the Malaysia Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Indian, returning to action after the Paris Olympics, recovered from an opening-game reversal to stay in contention but fell short, losing 8-21, 21-15, 21-23 in an hour and 22 minutes to seventh seed Li.

