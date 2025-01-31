India set 182 target for England in 4th T20I

Pune: India have posted a challenging total of 181/9 in their allotted 20 overs after being put to bat first by England, who won the toss. The fourth match of the five-match T20I series is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.



England, fresh off their win at Rajkot, have pulled one back in the series, making it 2-1 in favor of India.



The Indian's put up a spirited performance, but regular wickets was a set back.

Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya contributed to India's total.



The onus is now on the Indian bowlers to defend this total and extend their lead in the series.



