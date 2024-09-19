India recovers to 88-3 at lunch after losing early wickets against Bangladesh

Chennai: Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud took three wickets in the first hour to leave India in trouble on the first morning of the first cricket test Thursday.



Mahmud had 3-14 in his early spell of pace and swing as India was down to 34-3 in 9.2 overs after Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl. The hosts then recovered to 88-3 in 23 overs at lunch.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 37 runs, while Rishabh Pant was batting on 33 not out, as the duo put on 54 off 83 balls for the unbeaten fourth wicket.

Bowling first in overcast Chennai conditions, Mahmud made full use of the movement offered. He worked up a good line, troubling India skipper Rohit Sharma first up.

Sharma was caught at slip for six, and then Shubman Gill was caught behind for an eight-ball duck.

Mahmud made it three wickets in the space of 26 deliveries when Virat Kohli was caught behind for six. The star batter went for an expansive cover drive, but only managed to nick the delivery.

India was in a bothersome position as Jaiswal and Pant came together. The duo took some time to get going, especially Jaiswal who was patient against the early movement.

He had scored 18 off 28 in the first hour of play, and added another 19 runs, hitting six fours. Pant scored a bit quicker — he hit five fours off the 44 balls he faced.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pant returned to test cricket after 21 months. He last played a test against Bangladesh in December 2022, before suffering major injuries in a car crash later that month.

The second Bangladesh-India test will be played in Kanpur and begins on Sept. 27, with three Twenty20 matches to follow.