India made no official complaint on crowd heckling Kohli at MCG!

Fans booed Indian talisman batter Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground following his controversial shoulder bump to 19-year-old Sam Konstas on Day 1.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined 20 percent in match fees for Kohli and handed a demerit point for the on-field altercation with the debutant.

However, the Australian crowd were not satisfied with the penalty and decided to take matters into their own hands. Be it when he was feilding on the line, walking through the crowds or batting, their chatter never stopped.

The crowd at a point even cried chants of "Kohli is the wild d**."

But the most concerning incident was the crowd's objectionable comments on Kohli when he was walking back to pavilion.

After the booing, a determined Kohli took a positive approach and put up a 100-run partnership with young Jaiswal. However, an ugly mix up led to the dismissal of settled Yashaswi. This might have rattled Kohli's mindset and fell to Boland's out-side off delivery, a nightmare for the batting maestro.

Disappointed, Kohli was walking back to the pavilion before a few fans from the crowd heckled him. The 36-year-old angrily stopped in the passage leading to the dressing room and returned to confront them.

He was soon escorted back by the security staff.

On the other hand, the Melbourne Cricket Club CEO, Stuart Fox assured that there has been no official complaint by India over the incident.

Talking to SEN radio, he said, "You're never comfortable when you've got fans heavily engaging with a player. There's been no official complaints from India."