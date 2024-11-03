India Drops to Second Spot in WTC Standings

India slipped to the second position in the World Test Championship standings after the home series defeat against New Zealand.

New Zealand defeated India by 25 runs in the third and final test, resulting 0-3 whitewash. This is also for the first time that India have been swept 0-3 in a home series.





With the defeat against the Kiwis India's points percentage (PCT) saw a significant drop, from 62.82 to 58.33. This was also India's fifth loss in the WTC cycle.

Now, India is behind defending champions Australia, who are in the top position with PCT of 62.50. India will face Australia in a five-match test series and both the teams will be vying for the top spots.



India will be eyeing for the WTC final spot for the third consecutive time and inorder to qualify for the final, India have to win four of their five-match series against without depending on external results. Meanwhile, Australia, who are in a better position, need only to win four matches out of their remaining seven tests.





With the series win against India, New Zealand have jumped to fourth spot with a PCT of 54.55 with Sri Lanka occupying the third spot with PCT of 55.56.