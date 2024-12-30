India dismiss Australia, chasing 340 to win 4th Test

Australia's stubborn final-wicket stand ended early on Monday to be all out for 234, setting India a challenging target of 340 to win the fourth Test.Nathan Lyon was the last man out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, bowled by seamer Jasprit Bumrah for 41 off the 10th ball of the day.It broke a dogged 10th-wicket partnership of 61 runs, with number 11 Scott Boland left not out on 15.The pair added six more runs after the resumption, leaving India with a winning target higher than any team has successfully chased in the fourth innings of a Melbourne Test.The record is held by England, who reached a winning score of 332-7 against Australia in 1928.Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the home side with 70, helping to revive an innings that was faltering at 91-6.The exceptional Bumrah took 5-57 to give him nine wickets for the Test and 30 across the first four Tests of the series.Fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj's second innings figures were 3-70.Overcast conditions are forecast for most of Monday but there is little chance of rain.The five-match series is locked at 1-1, with the final match to be played in Sydney from January 3.