India Bows Out: Blind Cricket Team Withdraws From Pakistan World Cup

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has announced that the Indian blind cricket team will not participate in the upcoming T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan. This decision came after the Indian government did not grant the necessary clearance for the team to travel. The tournament is set to take place from November 22 to December 3.

In a statement, CABI expressed their disappointment but emphasized their respect for the government's decision, noting that the team had been training hard and was eager to compete. However, they remain committed to the development of blind cricket in India and will continue to focus on training and preparation for future events.

Team captain Durga Rao Tompaki shared his dismay at missing this opportunity but remained optimistic about future competitions. He highlighted the promising talent seen in their recent coaching camps and expressed confidence in the team's potential for success in upcoming tournaments.

This development comes just as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that India will not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, also based on government advice. India has a strong history in blind cricket, having hosted and won the first three editions of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup.