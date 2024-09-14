India beat Pakistan 2-1, end league campaign of ACT hockey on unbeaten note

Hulunbuir: Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to enter the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.



It was India's fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition.

Pakistan took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem (8th minute) before Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 19th) converted two penalty corners to hand India the win.

Before this match, both India and Pakistan had qualified for the last four round.

The top four sides from the round robin format qualifies for the semifinal scheduled for September 16, with the final slated for September 17.