India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in Chennai test

Chennai: Ravichandran Ashwin took his 37th five-wicket haul as India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first test on Sunday.



Ashwin took 6-88 as Bangladesh was bowled out for 234 runs in its second innings chasing an improbable 515 for victory. Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3-58 as the spin duo consigned the Tigers to an early defeat on the morning of the fourth day.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for the tourists with 82.

India take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second test begins in Kanpur on Friday.