India back to leading WTC charts after thrashing Australia in Perth Test

Dubai: India reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championship points table following their 295-run hammering of the hosts Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here on Monday.



India were leading the WTC standings by a significant margin but a 0-3 loss to New Zealand on their home soil led to the world No 2 Test side slipping down to the second spot, with the defeat also denting their hopes of making the final of the competition next year.

The huge win over Australia has bolstered India in the standing, who now have 61.11 percentage points and the top spot.

Australia are placed second with 57.69 percentage points.

"The triumph has now propelled the two-time runners-up to the top spot in the 2023-25 WTC points tally, further solidifying their chances of making it to their third successive final at Lord's next year. The win for the visitors comes on the back of the recent 3-0 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand back home," the ICC said on its website.

"Australia, who have slipped to the second spot in the nine-team points table, are still in the race to defend their title," it added.

The ICC confirmed that India will still need to win remaining three of their four Tests against Australia to ensure direct qualification for the WTC final.

For Australia, winning four of their remaining six Tests will see them making it to the summit clash as Pat Cummins' team will also tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series after the home series against India.

India and Australia will now face off at Adelaide for the day-night Test starting on December 6, followed by the third Test in Brisbane (December 14-18), fourth Test in Melbourne from December 26-30 and the fifth and final Test in Sydney from January 3-7.

Three more teams are in contention of making it to the WTC final with Sri Lanka placed third (55.56 percentage points), followed by New Zealand at fourth (54.55 percentage points) and South Africa at fifth (54.17 percentage points).�