India 8 for no loss at tea chasing 275

India were eight for no loss at tea chasing 275 on day five of the rain-interrupted third Test here on Wednesday.Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 batting) and KL Rahul (4 batting) were at the crease when bad light and rain forced an early tea.Australia made a spirited declaration at 89 for seven in their second innings with more than one session to go.India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the show with 3/18 in his six overs, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (2/35 in 7 overs) and Akash Deep (2/28).The surprise move from skipper Pat Cummins came after the 18th over when they declared the innings as a two-way result seemed realistic with more than 50 overs possible in the final session.The third Test had multiple rain interruption across the five days.Earlier, India were all out for 260 in response to Australia's 445.Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.Australia gained an 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Nathan Lyon in the 79th over.Brief Scores:Australia 1st Innings: 445India 1st innings: 260 all out in 78.5 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4/81).Australia 2nd Innings: 89/7; 18 overs (Pat Cummins 22, Alex Carey 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/18, Mohammed Siraj 2/35, Akash Deep 2/28).India 2nd Innings: 8 for no loss; 2.1 overs.