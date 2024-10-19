Ind vs NZ Test: Bench KL Rahul, say Cricket fans

Indian Cricket fans on Saturday expressed their ire on back-to-back poor performances from star player KL Rahul after he walked back without making an impact in the second innings of the opening test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The star player was backed many times by captain Rohit Sharma and the head coach. In a press conference ahead of the Bangladesh series, Rohit Sharma said "With KL we know what his calibre is and we wanted him to play all games. We want him to bring the best out of him."

However, the 32-year-old player did not impress the fans with his performances.

In the ongoing test, team India after collapsing for 46 in first innings, came back into the game in a turn-around that looked like an 'escape from the nets of defeat'.

Hopes bloomed as Rohit Sharma (52), Virat Kohli (70), Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) put up a brave effort.

The hopes quickly turned into disappointment as wickets kept falling once Pant walked back.

Fans who saw final kl Rahul and Jadeja as their last hope, were disgruntled as the right-handed-batter departed for just 12 runs. Very soon after that India was all out at 462, with a lead of just a little over hundred.� With still a day's play left it is very challenging for Rohit & men to at least manage a draw.

Realizing the situation,� social media users didn't mince words while expressing their mixed emotions as most of them called for the removal of the KL Rahul.

"KL Rahul doesn't deserve a spot in Indian Cricket Team. Such a fraud. Like he has been given chance more than any player. He is 32 and still to play an impactful match-winning innings other than in WC 23 in first group stage match. Talent is nothing if not utilized," a user wrote on X.