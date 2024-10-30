Ind vs NZ: Team India calls up 35 net bowlers, mostly spinners to Wankhede

Two days before the start of the third and final test against New Zealand, team India management had decided to change their training strategy as they called up 35 net bowlers, most of whom are spinners, according to a media report.

Earlier, the Black Caps, made history after beating India in the first two matches clinching their first series win on Indian soil nearly after 70 years. On the flip side, Team India had lost a home test series after 12 years ending a winning streak that lasted more than 4,000 days.

Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma and men are not just playing for their pride in the final match but also to safeguard the team's Test Championship final ambition. India has to win 4 of their next 6 matches to qualify for the WTC final.

In the last match, Mitchell Santner had spun a web on the Indian batters, who are considered specialists in playing spin. The left-arm bowler had bagged 13 wickets in the match (7 & 6) dismantling the batting line-up. Glenn Phillips and Ajaz Patel have also troubled the experienced Indian line-up.

The move also raises doubts on the Wankhede Stadium's pitch that will be used for the match. However, Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar clarified that they do not ask for tailor-made pitches in Tests.

Moreover, the management had also made it clear that the training session ahead of the match is compulsory unlike the usual 'optional' session. The all important match will take place from November 1.