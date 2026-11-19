Wellington: India cricket's heavyweights Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri on Thursday questioned the controversial exclusion of Mohammed Siraj's from the playing eleven for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, saying the team management should have considered the pacer's experience. India picked four pacers for the Test led by Jasprit Bumrah. The other three who made the cut were Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj.

While Gavaskar called the non-selection baffling, Shastri said on social media that Siraj should have been part of the team considering his experience and work ethics.

"Hope India will bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!" wrote Shastri.

Speaking to the host broadcaster, Gavaskar said it was baffling to see Siraj not being part of the playing eleven but he saw it coming considering the sequence of events.

"It is not surprising, it is baffling. But the signs were there when he was drafted into the ODI side and only played the last game. When he did play the last game, I thought they were prepping him for the first Test.

"Not to see him in playing eleven is a surprise. I don't think he let India down ever. There is nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling," said Gavaskar.

Siraj had famously led India to a series-levelling win in England last year with a lion-hearted performance on day five of the game at The Oval.