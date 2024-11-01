Ind vs NZ, 3rd test: NZ reach 92/3 at lunch on day 1

Mumbai: New Zealand reached 92 for three at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test against India here on Friday. India made an early breakthrough in the fourth over when pacer Akash Deep (1/22 in 5 overs) dismissed opener Devon Conway for 4 after New Zealand opted to bat.



Young off-spinner Washington Sundar (2/26 in 8 overs) then maintained pressure, picking up two crucial wickets -- Tom Latham (28) and Rachin Ravindra (5). Brief Scores: New Zealand 92/3 in 27 overs (Will Young 38 batting, Daryl Mitchell 11 batting; Washington Sundar 2/26).�