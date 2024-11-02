Ind vs NZ, 3rd test: New Zealand settle for 26/1 at tea on Day 2

Mumbai: Indian pacer Akash Deep delivered an early wicket as he breached the defence of New Zealand's Tom Latham in the second innings of the third test on Day 2 here at Wankhede Stadium.

Currently, Trailing by 2 runs the visitors are at 26/1 at tea.

Earlier, Spinner Ajaz Patel took five wickets as New Zealand bowled out India for 263, with the hosts leading by 28 runs.

Overnight batsman Shubman Gill made 90 before New Zealand ended the home side's reply to their 235 in the second session.