Ind vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 2: Fifties from Gill, Pant put India in control

Mumbai: Banking on the fifties of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Team India overpowered New Zealand in the first session of Day 2 in the final test at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Thebrilliant batting display from the left-right combination batting pair had made a fifty plus run partnership. Gill finished his 7th test fifty, while Pant scored his thirteenth half century fifty in just 36 balls.

However, India still trail by 74 runs.

Winning the toss, the black caps set out to bat first and put out 235 runs on board in the first innings. In response Rohit and men lost 4 wickets for 86 at the end of day's play.

Score: Ind 161-4