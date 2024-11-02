Ind vs NZ, 3rd Test: Black Caps reduced to 171/9 at stumps on Day 2

Mumbai: The Black Caps were reduced to 171/9 after Indian senior spinners Ashwin and Jadeja spun a web on the batting line-up to dismantle the visitors at stumps on Day 2 of the final Test here on Saturday. New Zealand lead India by 143 runs.

But Will Young did well to thwart India's spin challenge as he scored a fifty.

Akash provided a rare sight of a pacer disturbing a batter's furniture on a turning track when he dismantled Tom Latham's (1) off and middle stumps in the first over.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets, while Jadeja bagged four. Washington Sunder also joined the wicket taking club after dismissing important Conway.��