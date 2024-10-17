Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: India under pressure as Kohli, Sarfaraz depart for ducks

Bengaluru: Team India reeling under pressure as they lose big wickets after the rain-truncated opening Test match against New Zealand resumed on Day 2 on Thursday here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Skipper Rohit Sharma departed for a single digit score, while out-of-form Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan walked back without opening their accounts.

New Zealand pacers Tim Southee, Will 'Rourke and Matt Henry bagged one wicket each. Score -- India 13/3

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.

India made two changes with Sarfaraz Khan replacing an injured Shubman Gill, who was not "100 per cent" according to Rohit, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing seamer Akash Deep as a third spinner.

"Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection of the first Test due to a neck stiffness," the Indian team management informed after the toss.

The first day's play was washed out due to persistent rain.

India and New Zealand will play two more Tests, at Pune from October 24-28 and at Mumbai from November 1-5.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.