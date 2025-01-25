Ind vs Eng: Back spasm forces Rinku Singh out of next two T20Is

India lower-middle order explosive batter Rinku Singh has been ruled out of upcoming two T20Is against England due to back spasm.

The BCCI said Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the first T20I against England on January 22 at the Eden Gardens.

"He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing T20I series," the BCCI release said.

Ramandeep Singh has been added to India's squad as a cover for Rinku Singh.

27-year-old Ramandeep Singh delivered promising performances for KKR and Punjab Kings in the IPL. He made his international T20 debut in 2024 against South Africa at SuperSport Park.

The young Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav is facing multiple injury scares. Earlier, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube was announced as the replacement for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for the last three T20 games against England after the young power-hitter sustained a side strain.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, who delivered a match-winning knock in the opening game, faced an injury scare ahead of the second T20I as he twisted his ankle during the catching drill at nets in Chennai on Friday.�

India's updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh. PTI UNG KHS 7/21/2024