IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: England Posts 171/9, India Chases 172 to Win Series

Rajkot: In a high-stakes encounter, England posted 171/9 in their 20 overs, with Ben Duckett leading the charge with a well-crafted 51, supported by Liam Livingstone’s explosive 43. India’s Varun Chakravarthy was the star with the ball, delivering a stunning 5/24 to restrict the visitors.

India now requires 172 runs to clinch the series, with conditions looking favorable for batting under the lights. The dew factor could further tilt the advantage toward the home side. For England, it’s a do-or-die moment as they look to defend their total with disciplined bowling.

The chase is about to begin—can India seal the series