Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: Odisha govt to seek explanation over floodlight glitch

Cuttack: Embarrassed over a floodlight failure leading to the disruption of the second ODI between England and India at the historic Barabati stadium here for around 30 minutes, state sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Sunday said the government will seek an explanation from Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).



Suraj, who was also present along with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior ministers at the stadium, said, "An explanation will be sought from the OCA over the floodlight glitch. It happened despite taking all precautions and making elaborate prior arrangements by the OCA."

OCA secretary Sanjay Behara, however, said each floodlight tower was attached with two generators.

"When one generator malfunctioned, we put the second one in service. But it required some time to move the generator as the players' vehicle was parked in between the tower and the second generator," Behera told reporters.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Sofia Firdous, who was present at the stadium, condemned the glitch for which the international match was disrupted for some time.

"What happened at the Barabati stadium today is very unfortunate. An impartial investigation should be conducted," she said.

Under pressure with questions over form and mounting retirement speculations, skipper Rohit Sharma silenced it all with a vintage 32nd century, firing India to a dominant four-wicket series-clinching victory over England in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Majhi said he enjoyed the match and congratulated both teams and the spectators over India's victory.�