IND vs BAN: Will spin friendly Chennai pitch force Rohit to pick three spinners?

Chennai:�Rohit Sharma will look to India's experienced slow bowling trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to test Bangladesh's batting on pitches that are expected to favour the spinners.�

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack while Mohammed Shami recovers from ankle surgery.

India welcome back wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to the Test squad for the first time since he nearly lost his life in a car crash in December 2022.

Pant, an attacking left-handed batsman, is expected to replace Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps.

Virat Kohli is also back for his first Test since facing South Africa at Cape Town in January, having missed India's 4-1 home series win against England for the birth of his second child.

New head coach Gautam Gambhir takes charge of India in a Test for the first time.

After Chennai the second Test begins in Kanpur on September 27 with both part of the World Test Championship. India lead the current standings ahead of Australia.

The Tests are followed by a three-match Twenty20 series starting in Gwalior on October 6, moving to New Delhi three days later and finishing in Hyderabad on October 12.

Buoyant Bangladesh seek more history in India Test series

Fresh from their first-ever Test series win over Pakistan, Bangladesh will chase more cricket history when they face India in Chennai from Thursday.

