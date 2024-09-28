Ind vs Ban, 2nd test: Rain prevents play on day 2

Kanpur: Persistent rain again prevented play as the morning session on day two of the second test between India and Bangladesh was washed out.



Morning showers Saturday meant that the Green Park stadium stayed under covers with not a single ball bowled. Lunch was taken as scheduled with Bangladesh unchanged at 107-3 in 35 overs in its first innings.

All 35 overs were bowled on day one, which was also marred by rain.

The showers did relent close to the lunch break, but it remains to be seen if play will start in the second session.

On Friday, India had won the toss and opted to field for the first time in a home test since 2015.

Akash Deep picked up 2-34 in 10 overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin had 1-22 from nine overs.

Mominul Haque was batting on 40 not out, along with Mushfiqur Rahim on six not out, when bad light and then rain stopped play on day one.

India won the first test in Chennai by 280 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.