Ind vs Ban, 2nd test: India in command as Bangladesh lose 2 for 26 at stumps on Day 4

Kanpur: Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took two quick wickets to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for two in their second innings as India grabbed complete command of the rain-hit second Test at close on the fourth day here on Monday.



Bangladesh still trail by 26 runs. Ashwin did the damage with a two-wicket haul (2/14).

Earlier, aggressive fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul placed India in a commanding position.

Jaiswal (71 off 52 balls) and Rahul (68 off 43 balls) helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine for a lead of 52 runs. Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls.

For Bangladesh, veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan picked four wickets (4/78) along with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/41) to check the free-flowing Indian batters as they scored runs in excess of eight an over.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 233 all out and 26/2 in 11 overs (R. Ashwin 2/14) and India: 285/9 declared in 34.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 71, KL Rahul 68, Shakib Al Hasan 4/78, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/41).�