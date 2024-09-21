Ind vs Ban, 1st Test, Day 3: Bangladesh 56 for no loss at tea

Chennai: Bangladesh made steady progress in their chase of a mammoth 515-run target, reaching 56 for no loss at tea on day three of the opening Test here on Saturday. Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 32, while Shadman Islam was batting on 21. Bangladesh still need 459 runs with one session and two full days remaining.



Comeback man Rishabh Pant (109; 128 balls) and Shubman Gill (119 not out off 176) were the chief architects of India's domination in the second essay as they declared at 287 for four.

Making a splendid return to Test cricket after 634 days following his horrific car crash in December 2022, Pant showcased his trademark strokeplay, bringing up his sixth Test century off just 124 balls.

With this, he also equalled the talismanic former captain MS Dhoni for most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Following Pant's dismissal, Gill reached his fifth Test century, taking 161 balls to get there. Gill faced 176 balls in his innings.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 149 on day two in response to India's 376, as a record 17 wickets fell in a dramatic day's play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Brief Scores:

India 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109).

Bangladesh 1st innings: 149 all out and 56 for no loss.�